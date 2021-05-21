Zeusshield One Day Volume Reaches $3,599.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $373,689.41 and approximately $3,599.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

