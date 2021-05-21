Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $52.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.24.

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,256,000 after acquiring an additional 300,688 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

