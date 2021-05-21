Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.11. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

