Zogenix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,673 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,661% compared to the typical volume of 204 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The business’s revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Zogenix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zogenix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zogenix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

