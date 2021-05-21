ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sells 400,000 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,013.65.

On Monday, March 15th, Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $10,736,670.00.

Shares of ZI opened at $43.20 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $65,407,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,941 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

