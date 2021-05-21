Zoran Bogdanovic Buys 156 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,522 ($32.95) per share, with a total value of £3,934.32 ($5,140.21).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 635 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,530 ($33.05) per share, with a total value of £16,065.50 ($20,989.68).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 2,845 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,332 ($30.47), for a total value of £66,345.40 ($86,680.69).

On Wednesday, March 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 160 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,363 ($30.87) per share, with a total value of £3,780.80 ($4,939.64).

On Wednesday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 168 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,355 ($30.77) per share, with a total value of £3,956.40 ($5,169.06).

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,570 ($33.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,472.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,325.87. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,583 ($33.75).

CCH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,574 ($33.63).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

