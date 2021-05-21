Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,497 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. Truist upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.