Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $660,000 Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,979 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,264,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $66.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

