Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $706,000 Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Redfin were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Redfin by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $52.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -105.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,216.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $1,542,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,827,001.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,660,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

