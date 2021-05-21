Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SLM were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.