Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,725 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 155.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $46.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

