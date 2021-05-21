ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 573,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,923 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,795 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

