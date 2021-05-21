ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Innospec worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,844,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,775,000 after acquiring an additional 164,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,025,000 after buying an additional 235,863 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 889,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,747,000 after acquiring an additional 214,205 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 806,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Innospec by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,432,000 after purchasing an additional 155,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at $17,910,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $724,499.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $99.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

