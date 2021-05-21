ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $15.07 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.70.

HD opened at $315.90 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.97.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

