ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 4,418 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $119.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,487 shares of company stock worth $5,964,768 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

