ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 4,656 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,588,000 after purchasing an additional 85,988 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

