ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,451 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $465.29 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

