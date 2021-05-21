Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 63,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $650,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 904,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -348.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zynga by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,053,000 after purchasing an additional 512,740 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after buying an additional 1,290,886 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Zynga by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,713,000 after buying an additional 3,521,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

