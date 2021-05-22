$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. eGain reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%.

EGAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in eGain by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in eGain during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in eGain during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

EGAN opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

