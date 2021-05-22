-$0.09 EPS Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.57 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 247,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 62.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.90. 243,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

