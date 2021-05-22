$0.19 EPS Expected for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.68. 542,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,519. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.81%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

