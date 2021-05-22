$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.30. DocuSign posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $193.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.19 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $118.21 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

