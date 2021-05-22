$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

PSTL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 80,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,587. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $272.94 million, a P/E ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

