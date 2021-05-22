$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

CVBF traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. 1,075,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,059. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

