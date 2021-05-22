$0.37 EPS Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BWB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. 55,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

