-$0.37 EPS Expected for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Farmer Bros. reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

FARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 545,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $218.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 159,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 55,392 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

