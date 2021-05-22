-$0.37 EPS Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. 275,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,849. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $976.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Radius Health by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

