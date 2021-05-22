$0.65 EPS Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.26. 41,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,007. The firm has a market cap of $455.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

