$0.76 EPS Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.74. Cerner reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,864. Cerner has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.