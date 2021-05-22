$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) to announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. TFI International reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFII stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.20. 460,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $94.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

