$1.11 EPS Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to post earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.99. MSA Safety also posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $275,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,078,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in MSA Safety by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MSA Safety by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.43. The company had a trading volume of 356,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,103. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

