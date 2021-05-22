$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,048. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

