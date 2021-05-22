$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,048. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.