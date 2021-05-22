$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 475.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 264,871 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 765.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 54,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 47,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

