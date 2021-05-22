1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Holdings Boosted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 71.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,584,000 after buying an additional 566,670 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804,337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. 552,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $521,577.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,785 shares of company stock worth $3,099,222. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.