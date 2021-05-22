$10.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce sales of $10.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.75 billion and the lowest is $10.27 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $7.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $41.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.17 billion to $42.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $41.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.45 billion to $44.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,629,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

