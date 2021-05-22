1,014 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $26.62 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75.

