$12.45 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce sales of $12.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.93 million and the lowest is $7.78 million. Xencor reported sales of $13.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $76.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $92.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $82.71 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $117.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $736,678.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xencor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after buying an additional 69,511 shares in the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.