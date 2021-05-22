15,284 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Bought by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 281,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. 687,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,486. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 71.00%.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.