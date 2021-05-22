$17.52 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to announce sales of $17.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $15.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $74.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.68 million to $79.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $109.87 million, with estimates ranging from $108.64 million to $110.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDXC. B. Riley boosted their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth approximately $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in ChromaDex by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 179,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 847.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 812,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $535.31 million, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.49. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

