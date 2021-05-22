18,294 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Targa Resources accounts for approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,015,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 57,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 57,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 586.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 118,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,611. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.56. 1,459,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,210. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.