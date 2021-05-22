$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. The Williams Companies posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $9.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $10.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $10.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $26.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

