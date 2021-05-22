22,992 Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 217,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

SWX stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,376. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.41%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

