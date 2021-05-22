2,610 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SGEN stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.34. 721,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,418. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.35.
In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
