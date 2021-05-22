2,610 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.34. 721,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,418. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,703 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

