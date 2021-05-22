3,030 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AGCO by 51.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after buying an additional 77,106 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,776,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 116,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in AGCO by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $126,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,065.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,095 shares of company stock worth $9,358,515. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.91. The company had a trading volume of 896,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

