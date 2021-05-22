34,108 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 21,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

EQR stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $75.00. 2,522,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,944. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

