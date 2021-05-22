$394.90 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report sales of $394.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.00 million to $405.80 million. Titan International posted sales of $286.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan International.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 224,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 498.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 841,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 327,708 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 269,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.
TWI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.32. 370,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,159. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. Titan International has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $574.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
