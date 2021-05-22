$394.90 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report sales of $394.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.00 million to $405.80 million. Titan International posted sales of $286.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 224,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 498.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 841,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 327,708 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 269,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

TWI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.32. 370,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,159. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. Titan International has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $574.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.