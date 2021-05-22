$4.52 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post sales of $4.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $6.88 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $33.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 million to $36.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $247.80 million, with estimates ranging from $215.88 million to $264.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,631 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,351,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after buying an additional 893,514 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after buying an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,390. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

