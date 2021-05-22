4,203 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. 400,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.67 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEX. Citigroup upped their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,907 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,789. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

