$446.69 Million in Sales Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce sales of $446.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in The Aaron’s by 33.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 412,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after buying an additional 591,858 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AAN opened at $34.77 on Friday. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

The Aaron's Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

