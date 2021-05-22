45,000 Shares in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Bought by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.16% of PetIQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth about $24,010,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 559,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,596,000 after acquiring an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,397,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter.

In other PetIQ news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 98,579 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $3,950,060.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 16,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $679,744.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,996.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,715,584 shares of company stock valued at $61,159,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

PETQ stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. 441,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,565. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

